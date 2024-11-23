Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Political Odyssey: A Test of Resilience

Uddhav Thackeray's bold political moves, including an alliance with Congress and NCP, have led to significant challenges. Despite connecting during the pandemic, his party faces internal discontent and a devastating electoral defeat. With a split party and critics pointing fingers, Thackeray's future leadership is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:41 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, who bravely challenged the long-standing ally BJP by forming an unexpected coalition with Congress and NCP in 2019, faced a severe setback in the Maharashtra assembly elections, leaving him to ponder the causes of his party's defeat.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured only 20 of the 95 seats contested, sparking confusion for Thackeray, who noted the electorate's turnaround after the BJP-led coalition's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections five months earlier.

Once a reserved son of iconic Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav evolved from overcoming internal challenges to serving as Maharashtra's Chief Minister from November 2019, after ending decades of BJP collaboration. His pandemic leadership won praise, yet internal dissatisfaction over alliances with Congress and NCP led to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion and governmental collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

