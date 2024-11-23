BJP's Historic Triumph: A Seal of Approval for Modi's Vision

BJP President J P Nadda lauded his party's remarkable victory in Maharashtra and several states, describing it as historic and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision. He asserted that voters rejected the opposition's divisive politics in favor of progress and unity.

Speaking at an event at the BJP headquarters post-election results, Nadda acknowledged the people's mandate in Jharkhand. He emphasized that the party plans to act as a constructive opposition while continuing its efforts against infiltration from Bangladesh.

Nadda criticized Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the 2019 mandate. He praised the electorate's endorsement of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in Maharashtra, framing it as a reflection of the national mood favoring Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)