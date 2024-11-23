BJP's Historic Triumph: A Seal of Approval for Modi's Vision
BJP president J P Nadda celebrated his party's triumph in Maharashtra and other states, calling it historic. The victory reflects public endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's development vision, rejecting opposition's divisive politics. Nadda pledged BJP's constructive opposition in Jharkhand and continued fight against infiltration from Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda lauded his party's remarkable victory in Maharashtra and several states, describing it as historic and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision. He asserted that voters rejected the opposition's divisive politics in favor of progress and unity.
Speaking at an event at the BJP headquarters post-election results, Nadda acknowledged the people's mandate in Jharkhand. He emphasized that the party plans to act as a constructive opposition while continuing its efforts against infiltration from Bangladesh.
Nadda criticized Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the 2019 mandate. He praised the electorate's endorsement of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in Maharashtra, framing it as a reflection of the national mood favoring Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- elections
- JP Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- victory
- opposition
- development
- politics
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI
German Opposition Slams Chancellor's Delay in Confidence Vote
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Haris Rauf's Stellar Performance Leads Pakistan to Victory
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.