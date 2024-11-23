Left Menu

AAP's Semi-Final Triumph: Punjab Bypolls Signal Decisive Shift

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal celebrated winning three out of four seats in the Punjab bypolls, viewed as a 'semi-final' for gaining a mandate in Delhi. This success marks AAP's strong governance model in Delhi, reinforcing its influence in Punjab politics.

Updated: 23-11-2024 21:20 IST
In a significant political milestone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal garnered a notable victory by securing three out of four seats in the Punjab bypolls. This triumph is being depicted as a 'semi-final' on the path to a more decisive electoral mandate in Delhi.

Kejriwal, a former Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasized the performance of the AAP in Punjab as indicative of their effective governance model, which they have also implemented successfully in Delhi over the past decade. The decisive win highlights the party's increasing grip on Punjab's political landscape.

Echoing the sentiment of success, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised the party's achievements, attributing it to the honest politics and diligent work of Kejriwal's administration. This bypoll result is seen as a resounding endorsement of the AAP's focus on politics of meaningful work over corruption and lies.

