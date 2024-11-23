Tensions Peak as PTI Insists on Protest Amid Security Clampdown

Tensions escalate in Pakistan as highways are closed and services suspended in response to a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the demonstration is set to continue despite warnings from authorities.

The PTI is demanding the release of incarcerated leaders and addressing alleged election grievances. Authorities are on high alert, with a warning issued for a potential terrorist threat as militants have reportedly entered the country from Afghanistan.

In preparation for the protest, key infrastructure and government areas have been heavily secured. Despite these measures, the PTI remains determined to proceed with its protest and sit-in, increasing tensions with the government.

