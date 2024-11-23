Left Menu

BJP's Sweeping Victory: Big Gains in Thane and Palghar

The BJP achieved significant success in the Maharashtra assembly elections, winning 12 seats in Thane and Palghar. Their ally, Shiv Sena, secured six seats in Thane and two in Palghar. The elections saw the BJP gaining new territories previously held by the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:31 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made significant inroads in Thane and Palghar, capturing a total of 12 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections.

In what has been a stronghold for its ally, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP's success marks a notable shift in the region's political landscape.

While the Shiv Sena retained a firm grip on six Thane seats and two in Palghar, the BJP's gains included constituencies where it previously had no representation.

