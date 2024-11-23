BJP's Sweeping Victory: Big Gains in Thane and Palghar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made significant inroads in Thane and Palghar, capturing a total of 12 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections.

In what has been a stronghold for its ally, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP's success marks a notable shift in the region's political landscape.

While the Shiv Sena retained a firm grip on six Thane seats and two in Palghar, the BJP's gains included constituencies where it previously had no representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)