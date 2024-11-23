BJP-Led Mahayuti Secures Historic Win in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has achieved a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing or leading in over 230 of the 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone has won or is leading in 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken the lead in 57 seats, and the NCP helmed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to capture 41 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant triumph. He stated, "The public has placed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi." Sharma also expressed gratitude to Rajasthan voters for supporting the BJP in recent by-elections, emphasizing the party's commitment to Rajasthan's development and welfare.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed this sentiment, highlighting the confidence within Mahayuti regarding their majority but acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the victory. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised PM Modi's vision and policies, attributing their success to the Maharashtra people's appetite for development under Modi's leadership. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in stark contrast, have managed only 48 leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)