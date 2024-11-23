Left Menu

BJP-Led Mahayuti Secures Historic Win in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition achieved a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections with wins in over 230 seats. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders praised PM Modi's leadership. The results significantly diminished the standing of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:07 IST
BJP-Led Mahayuti Secures Historic Win in Maharashtra
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has achieved a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing or leading in over 230 of the 288 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone has won or is leading in 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken the lead in 57 seats, and the NCP helmed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to capture 41 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant triumph. He stated, "The public has placed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi." Sharma also expressed gratitude to Rajasthan voters for supporting the BJP in recent by-elections, emphasizing the party's commitment to Rajasthan's development and welfare.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed this sentiment, highlighting the confidence within Mahayuti regarding their majority but acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the victory. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised PM Modi's vision and policies, attributing their success to the Maharashtra people's appetite for development under Modi's leadership. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in stark contrast, have managed only 48 leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024