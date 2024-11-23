Bapusaheb Pathare's Surprising Victory in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri
Bapusaheb Pathare of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) emerged victorious in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency, defeating Sunil Tingre. Pathare was trailing until the 15th counting round but secured a win by 4,710 votes. Tingre recently made headlines over a controversy involving a minor driver in a fatal accident.
23-11-2024
In a surprising turn of events, Bapusaheb Pathare of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) clinched a victory over Sunil Tingre in the Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in Pune city on Saturday.
Pathare, who was lagging behind until the 15th round of vote counting, managed to win the seat by a margin of 4,710 votes.
This election outcome comes after Tingre, the incumbent MLA, faced allegations earlier this year related to shielding a minor involved in a deadly accident. Facing criticism from NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Tingre was previously successful in defeating BJP's Jagdish Mulik in 2019.
