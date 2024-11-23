Fiji Optimistic for COP29 Climate Finance Deal

Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad voiced confidence in securing a climate finance agreement at COP29 on Saturday. Speaking to Reuters, he acknowledged that financial discussions are often contentious, but expressed hope for a breakthrough 'tonight'.

The anticipated deal could play a pivotal role in shaping global climate action strategies. Prasad's comments underscore the complexities surrounding funding negotiations at international climate summits.

Observers are watching closely as the world's climate leaders strive to finalize an accord that could influence environmental policies worldwide.

