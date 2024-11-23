Fiji Optimistic for COP29 Climate Finance Deal
Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad expressed optimism about reaching a climate finance agreement at COP29. In a statement to Reuters, he highlighted the complexity of financial negotiations, but remained hopeful for a resolution 'tonight'. The outcome could influence global climate policy significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:38 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad voiced confidence in securing a climate finance agreement at COP29 on Saturday. Speaking to Reuters, he acknowledged that financial discussions are often contentious, but expressed hope for a breakthrough 'tonight'.
The anticipated deal could play a pivotal role in shaping global climate action strategies. Prasad's comments underscore the complexities surrounding funding negotiations at international climate summits.
Observers are watching closely as the world's climate leaders strive to finalize an accord that could influence environmental policies worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
