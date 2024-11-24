Empowering Women: Maharashtra's 21 Female Assembly Winners
In Maharashtra's 288-seat assembly elections, 21 women candidates emerged victorious; 14 from BJP, including 10 re-elected representatives. BJP's four newcomers and winners from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress exemplify women's growing political influence.
Out of the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, 21 women candidates triumphed in the elections, with only one from the opposition, according to recent poll outcomes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the majority with 14 women winners. Notably, 10 of these victors are returning members, including Shweta Mahale and Meghana Bordikar. New BJP faces also made their mark, like Shreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.
Other parties also saw success among female candidates. The ruling Shiv Sena celebrated victories with Manjula Gavit and Sanjana Jadhav, while the NCP's winners included Sulbha Khodke and Saroj Ahire. Congress' sole representative is Jyoti Gaikwad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
