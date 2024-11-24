Left Menu

Empowering Women: Maharashtra's 21 Female Assembly Winners

In Maharashtra's 288-seat assembly elections, 21 women candidates emerged victorious; 14 from BJP, including 10 re-elected representatives. BJP's four newcomers and winners from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress exemplify women's growing political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 09:18 IST
Empowering Women: Maharashtra's 21 Female Assembly Winners
  • Country:
  • India

Out of the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, 21 women candidates triumphed in the elections, with only one from the opposition, according to recent poll outcomes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the majority with 14 women winners. Notably, 10 of these victors are returning members, including Shweta Mahale and Meghana Bordikar. New BJP faces also made their mark, like Shreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

Other parties also saw success among female candidates. The ruling Shiv Sena celebrated victories with Manjula Gavit and Sanjana Jadhav, while the NCP's winners included Sulbha Khodke and Saroj Ahire. Congress' sole representative is Jyoti Gaikwad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024