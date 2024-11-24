Elon Musk's Controversial Role in Streamlining U.S. Government

Elon Musk's appointment to the new Department of Government Efficiency has stirred controversy, as he's set to focus on reducing unnecessary government spending and bureaucracy.

Some fear Musk's role could adversely impact public services, but others believe his success in the private sector suggests potential for positive change.

With a history of innovating high-profile companies, Musk's involvement is expected to bring cost-effective reforms, but concerns over conflicts of interest and drastic cuts persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)