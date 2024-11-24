Left Menu

Mahayuti Dominates Western Maharashtra in a Landslide Victory

In Western Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance won 53 out of 70 assembly seats, with the opposition MVA facing a severe setback. The Congress, a key MVA component, lost heavily, while the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured key victories across the region's constituencies.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has decisively triumphed in the sugarcane belt of western Maharashtra, claiming 53 out of 70 assembly seats. The alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, delivered a significant blow to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Key districts such as Pune, Satara, and Sangli witnessed this political shift, with the Congress suffering major losses. The Congress, which had previously won 12 seats in 2019, managed to retain only two seats. Notable Congress figures like Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat faced defeat in pivotal constituencies.

The success of the Mahayuti was marked by victories of prominent leaders like BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in Shirdi and Chandrakant Patil in Pune's Kothrud, cementing their influence across the region.

