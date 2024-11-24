Sanjay Raut Slams Former CJI Over Political Defections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday, accusing him of removing the fear of law among defecting politicians in Maharashtra.

Raut contended that by not making decisions on disqualification petitions, Chandrachud left the door open for defections.

Raut's remarks follow Shiv Sena (UBT)'s poor performance in the state assembly elections, securing only 20 out of 95 contested seats.

Meanwhile, Congress won 16 of 101 seats and NCP (SP) managed only 10 of 86.

Commenting to reporters, Raut alleged, "Chandrachud has erased the fear of law from defectors. History will remember him in black letters."

Following Shiv Sena's split in 2022, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court to disqualify defectors, but the decision was deferred to the assembly Speaker, who declared the Shinde-led faction as the legitimate party.

Raut suggested that if disqualification petitions had been resolved timely, election results might have been different, stating, "We are saddened but not disheartened. Our fight will continue. Division of votes and RSS's role adversely impacted us."

He facetiously proposed that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government should occur in Gujarat.

In his "Rokhthok" column in Saamana, Raut criticized the Election Commission for ignoring money power in elections, quipping, "The courts have been in the ICU for a long time."

