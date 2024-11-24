Shiv Sena's Strategic Steps for Government Formation in Maharashtra
Newly-elected Shiv Sena assembly members have empowered Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to negotiate with Mahayuti allies for forming the state government. Despite no dispute over the chief minister's post, Shinde will appoint key roles while the decision on CM will be deliberated in Delhi.
Country:
- India
The newly elected assembly members of Shiv Sena have empowered Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to initiate discussions with the ruling Mahayuti allies for establishing the next government in the state.
A meeting of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party is scheduled for Sunday evening in Mumbai, following the arrival of all newly-elected members. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesakar clarified that there is no controversy concerning the chief minister's position.
Combined with the BJP and NCP of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Mahayuti retained control in Maharashtra by securing 230 of 288 assembly seats. During a Saturday evening online meeting, Chief Minister Shinde was authorized to not only engage with allies but also appoint vital legislature party positions. With the outgoing assembly's term concluding on November 26, Kesarkar suggested the new government's swearing-in might occur at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on November 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
