Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Sambhal Violence
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP and the UP administration of orchestrating violence in Sambhal to divert attention from alleged electoral malpractices in recent bypolls. Tensions rose during a mosque survey, resulting in clashes. Yadav questioned the need for a second survey and claimed voter manipulation occurred during elections.
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and Uttar Pradesh administration of orchestrating violence in Sambhal. The allegations stem from a mosque survey intended to distract from electoral malpractice, Yadav asserted during a press conference.
The violence escalated when locals clashed with police during a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, rumored to have historical ties to an ancient Hindu temple. Tensions have simmered since the mosque's initial survey last Tuesday, prompted by a court order.
Yadav criticized the administration for its actions, particularly questioning the second survey's timing and methods. He further alleged that the election manipulation occurred, indicating that booth agents were removed and voter impersonation took place. The Samajwadi Party lost in the recent bypolls, with the BJP's Ramveer Singh winning by a significant margin.
