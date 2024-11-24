Left Menu

Tensions and Turmoil: Violence, Politics, and Protests Shape the Day

Protests have erupted in various parts of India, leading to violence and political turmoil. In Uttar Pradesh, clashes over a mosque survey turned deadly, while opposition parties demanded debates on Adani issues in Parliament. Meanwhile, a Malayalam actress stands firm in pursuing harassment cases against actors.

Updated: 24-11-2024 17:14 IST
In Uttar Pradesh, violent protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque resulted in three fatalities as demonstrators clashed with security forces on Sunday. Authorities are under scrutiny as tensions remain high in the district.

Meanwhile, India's political arena is heating up, with the opposition pushing for a parliamentary debate on allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group. Union minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that legislative discussions will adhere to agendas set by authorized committees.

Adding to the political landscape, a Malayalam actress has reaffirmed her decision to legally pursue sexual harassment complaints against prominent film industry figures, signaling a significant moment in the ongoing battle for justice in the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

