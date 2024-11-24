Maharashtra's Political Landscape: BJP's Triumph and Congress' Challenges

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the next chief minister will be decided by the Mahayuti alliance leadership. The ruling coalition, a combination of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a dominant win in the assembly elections.

Bawankule highlighted support across societal sections, with the Congress suffering substantial losses, gaining only 46 seats compared to the BJP's 132. Nana Patole of Congress barely clinched his seat in Sakoli, revealing the party's dwindling influence.

The BJP plans to expand its membership base significantly, emphasizing unity over divisive tactics. The absence of a leader of opposition signifies Congress' fading prominence in Maharashtra's political arena.

