Political Chess: Congress Triumphs Amidst BJP-JD(S) Turmoil

Karnataka's political landscape shifted as Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara won the Channapatna bypoll against NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar credited internal conflicts within BJP and JD(S) for the victory. Accusations and opposition responses highlighted a tumultuous political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanagara(Ktk) | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara has emerged victorious in the Channapatna assembly bypoll, securing a lead of 25,413 votes over his nearest rival, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attributed this win to internal disputes brewing within the BJP and JD(S).

This victory forms part of a larger sweep for the Congress, who claimed wins in all three constituencies that went to bypolls in Karnataka, namely Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. Shivakumar pointedly acknowledged support from factions within the JD(S) and BJP, without which, he noted, the Congress's fortune might have been different.

Highlighting the intense political friction, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized Shivakumar, accusing him of attempting to engineer a rift between their ranks and questioning the dynamics leading to the Congress's decisions in candidate selection. This electoral face-off underscores the complexities of Karnataka's political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

