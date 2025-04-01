BJP Accuses AAP of Misusing Power Ahead of Ludhiana Bypoll

BJP workers staged a protest at the Ludhiana police commissioner's office, accusing the ruling AAP government of leveraging state machinery unfairly in the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

BJP leaders alleged that police coercion is being used to force their workers into joining AAP or to back off from campaigning. Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen criticized the administration's transfer of senior Ludhiana officers, replacing them with AAP supporters.

BJP members further alleged that station house officers threatened BJP activists, presenting a memorandum to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma. The Ludhiana West bypoll date remains unannounced following AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's accidental death.

