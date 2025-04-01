Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Misusing Power Ahead of Ludhiana Bypoll

BJP members protested at the police commissioner's office in Ludhiana, alleging the AAP government's misuse of state machinery before the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. The BJP accused AAP of using police to pressure BJP workers and presented a memorandum to the police commissioner citing misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:10 IST
BJP Accuses AAP of Misusing Power Ahead of Ludhiana Bypoll
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers staged a protest at the Ludhiana police commissioner's office, accusing the ruling AAP government of leveraging state machinery unfairly in the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

BJP leaders alleged that police coercion is being used to force their workers into joining AAP or to back off from campaigning. Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen criticized the administration's transfer of senior Ludhiana officers, replacing them with AAP supporters.

BJP members further alleged that station house officers threatened BJP activists, presenting a memorandum to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma. The Ludhiana West bypoll date remains unannounced following AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025