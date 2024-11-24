BJP's Triumph: Hat-Trick of Achievements in Maharashtra Assembly

The BJP recorded a dominant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing a vote share of 26.77% and winning 132 out of 149 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This win represents a third consecutive triumph for the saffron party in surpassing the 100-seat threshold in assembly contests. Previously, the BJP won 122 and 105 seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, respectively.

Despite its stellar performance, opposition parties like Congress recorded a distant second position with a 12.42% vote share, highlighting a substantial gap between the parties. The overall voter turnout increased to 66.05% compared to the previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)