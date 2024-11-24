BJP's Triumph: Hat-Trick of Achievements in Maharashtra Assembly
The BJP achieved a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections with a 26.77% vote share, winning 132 out of 149 seats contested. This marks their third consecutive success in reaching over 100 seats. In contrast, the Congress and other major parties lagged behind in terms of both seats and vote share.
The BJP recorded a dominant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing a vote share of 26.77% and winning 132 out of 149 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
This win represents a third consecutive triumph for the saffron party in surpassing the 100-seat threshold in assembly contests. Previously, the BJP won 122 and 105 seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, respectively.
Despite its stellar performance, opposition parties like Congress recorded a distant second position with a 12.42% vote share, highlighting a substantial gap between the parties. The overall voter turnout increased to 66.05% compared to the previous elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
