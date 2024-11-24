Independent Candidates Challenge Major Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Independent candidates challenged the political dominance of established parties in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing second place in 19 different constituencies. This unexpected performance highlighted the growing influence and individuality of candidates outside the traditional party frameworks.

The Mahayuti coalition emerged victorious, securing a majority with the BJP and Shiv Sena leading in the number of seats won. However, two independent candidates, Sharaddada Sonawane and Shivaji Shattupa Patil, achieved notable victories in Junnar and Changad, respectively.

With a large number of independents entering the fray, these elections showcased the complexity and diversity of voter preferences in Maharashtra, marking a shift in traditional electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)