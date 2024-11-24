Left Menu

Political Shifts Loom as Unrest Grows in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Unrest is brewing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with claims from NCP Chief Whip Anil Patil that five to six MLAs may soon defect to the ruling Mahayuti. This comes after the MVA suffered a major defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, raising concerns over future influence.

Political tensions are mounting within the Maha Vikas Aghadi as speculation grows about potential defections. NCP Chief Whip Anil Patil suggested that as many as six MLAs could join the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the near future.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were a blow to MVA, securing just 46 out of 288 seats compared to the ruling coalition's 230.

MLAs from the MVA express concern over their uncertain future and the benefits of being allied with a ruling faction to foster development in their constituencies.

