Political Shifts Loom as Unrest Grows in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Political tensions are mounting within the Maha Vikas Aghadi as speculation grows about potential defections. NCP Chief Whip Anil Patil suggested that as many as six MLAs could join the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the near future.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were a blow to MVA, securing just 46 out of 288 seats compared to the ruling coalition's 230.

MLAs from the MVA express concern over their uncertain future and the benefits of being allied with a ruling faction to foster development in their constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)