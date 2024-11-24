Justice Served: Conviction in Samuel Luiz's Homophobic Murder

In a pivotal legal decision in Spain, four men were found guilty in connection to the homophobic murder of Samuel Luiz. The case has ignited widespread protests both in Spain and internationally.

Luiz, a nursing assistant aged 24, succumbed to injuries after a brutal assault by a group outside a nightclub in A Coruna's Galicia region in July 2021. Notably, the leader Diego Montaña, alongside Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral, were convicted of aggravated murder. Meanwhile, Alejandro Míguez was found guilty of complicity.

Highlighting systemic issues, former equality minister Irene Montero urged an end to harmful rhetoric fueling LGTBIphobia. With the jury's extensively debated verdict finalized, calls for sentences ranging from 22 to 27 years echo the demand for justice amidst ongoing prejudice.

(With inputs from agencies.)