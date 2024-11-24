Left Menu

5-Star Movement's Evolution: A Departure from Beppe Grillo

Italy's 5-Star Movement has distanced itself from its co-founder Beppe Grillo as part of a transformation towards becoming a more mainstream political force. The movement has abolished Grillo's role and voted to allow alliances with other parties, aiming to strengthen its political position against Prime Minister Meloni's coalition.

Updated: 24-11-2024 22:19 IST
5-Star Movement's Evolution: A Departure from Beppe Grillo
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's 5-Star Movement has decisively cut ties with its co-founder, Beppe Grillo, signaling a shift from its radical origins toward a more mainstream, left-leaning platform. In a series of reforms, party members voted down a proposal to ban alliances with other parties, potentially opening avenues for collaboration with the Democratic Party (PD).

Grillo, who co-founded the party in 2009 and held a role as guarantor, was voted out with a majority favoring the abolition of the position. The decision was announced at the end of a two-day assembly dedicated to reforming party statutes, marking a departure from Grillo's leadership and influence.

Party leader Giuseppe Conte, who has had a contentious relationship with Grillo, remarked on the surprise turn of events. Grillo, absent from the assembly, had previously criticized Conte's leadership style, claiming it was steering the movement away from its maverick beginnings towards a more conventional party structure.

