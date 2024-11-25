Tight Race in Romanian Presidential Election as Ciolacu and Lasconi Lead
In the first round of Romania's presidential election, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and centre-right contender Elena Lasconi emerged as frontrunners. Exit polls revealed Ciolacu, a social democrat, secured approximately 25% of votes, while Lasconi received about 18%. A decisive run-off is scheduled for December 8.
Romanian voters have delivered a split decision in the country's presidential race, with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and centre-right challenger Elena Lasconi emerging as the top contenders. Exit polls indicated Ciolacu, representing the social democrats, secured around 25% of the votes, establishing a slight lead.
Elena Lasconi, from the centre-right, captured approximately 18% of the vote, positioning both candidates for a competitive run-off. The second round of voting is set for December 8, promising a fiercely contested race between the two political factions.
Experts suggest the outcome could significantly impact Romania's political landscape, as the nation prepares for a decisive electoral face-off between these leading figures.
