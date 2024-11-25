Tumultuous Transition: Trump's Controversial Cabinet Choices Unveiled

As President-elect Donald Trump gears up for office, he faces scrutiny over his cabinet choices, which emphasize loyalty over competence. Stanford economist Jay Bhattacharya is Trump's leading candidate for the NIH director position, according to internal sources.

Meanwhile, Trump contemplates appointing Richard Grenell as a special envoy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drawing on his previous tenure as an ambassador to Germany.

Trump's cabinet selections have sparked conversations about diversity, given fewer women and people of color compared to the previous administration of President Joe Biden. Critics are particularly vocal about potential consequences of political appointments over professional expertise.

