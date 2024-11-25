Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Triumph: JMM-Led Coalition Secures Jharkhand

Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Congress confirmed support for Hemant Soren to form the new Jharkhand government. The JMM-led INDIA bloc clinched 56 of 81 seats. Soren will be sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28 after tendering his resignation and staking a new government claim.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Jharkhand Congress in-charge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Jharkhand, the Congress has officially thrown its weight behind Hemant Soren, positioning him at the helm of the state's new government. Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, announced that the Congress legislature party meeting concluded with a resolution to support Soren, who has tendered his resignation and staked a claim to form a new government.

The decision, ratified by the Congress President, designates Soren as the leader of the alliance, marking a significant milestone for the coalition. Soren's resignation was accepted by the Governor, setting the stage for him to take the oath as Chief Minister on November 28, heralding a new chapter in the state's governance.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the recent assembly elections, clinching 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. This success comprises 34 seats won by JMM and 22 by its allies, including the Congress with 16 seats, RJD with four, and CPI-ML with two. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured only 24 seats. The polls underscore the JMM-led alliance's robust hold over Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

