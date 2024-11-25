Hemant Soren's Triumph: JMM-Led Coalition Secures Jharkhand
Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Congress confirmed support for Hemant Soren to form the new Jharkhand government. The JMM-led INDIA bloc clinched 56 of 81 seats. Soren will be sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28 after tendering his resignation and staking a new government claim.
In Jharkhand, the Congress has officially thrown its weight behind Hemant Soren, positioning him at the helm of the state's new government. Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress in-charge for Jharkhand, announced that the Congress legislature party meeting concluded with a resolution to support Soren, who has tendered his resignation and staked a claim to form a new government.
The decision, ratified by the Congress President, designates Soren as the leader of the alliance, marking a significant milestone for the coalition. Soren's resignation was accepted by the Governor, setting the stage for him to take the oath as Chief Minister on November 28, heralding a new chapter in the state's governance.
The JMM-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the recent assembly elections, clinching 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. This success comprises 34 seats won by JMM and 22 by its allies, including the Congress with 16 seats, RJD with four, and CPI-ML with two. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA secured only 24 seats. The polls underscore the JMM-led alliance's robust hold over Jharkhand's political landscape.
