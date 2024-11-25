Bihar's Political Battle: NDA vs RJD
Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting BJP's dominance over RJD under CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, CM Vijay Kumar Sinha accuses Congress and the INDIA alliance of being power-hungry. RJD leader Tejashwi remains optimistic about future elections, emphasizing recent wins in Jharkhand.
In a trenchant critique, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav of being unable to cope with the repeated electoral setbacks faced by his father, Lalu Yadav, under the stewardship of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Chaudhary's remarks came after Tejashwi dismissed a bypoll victory by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its last win, indicating the strength of the alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar which has consistently outmaneuvered RJD since 2005.
Simultaneously, Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha lambasted the Congress and the INDIA alliance, accusing them of a power-hungry mindset. He urged a shift in political outlook across states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Kerala to align more closely with national interests.
In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remains unfazed by the recent Bihar bypoll losses. He expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects for the 2025 assembly elections, highlighting RJD's wins in four Lok Sabha seats and Jharkhand's success under CM Hemant Soren's leadership.
Reflecting on his party's performance, Tejashwi assured supporters of a grand alliance government in Bihar by 2025, signaling a resolute campaign to thwart NDA's hold in the state in the coming years.
