Political Turmoil in Bihar: RJD Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar's Mental Fitness

Bihar's political landscape faces turbulence as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders cast doubt on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mental stability. The criticism follows a video capturing Kumar gesturing during the national anthem, drawing ire from opposition.

Rabri Devi, RJD leader, urged Kumar to step down if incapacitated and designate his son as a successor. Prominent RJD figures, including Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav, echoed concerns over Kumar's demeanor during the anthem at the Patna event.

Mukesh Raushan of RJD staged protests, calling for Kumar's apology and removal. This controversy brews as Bihar's assembly elections approach, adding tension to the already charged political climate in the state.

