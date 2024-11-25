Parliamentary Showdown Looms: Winter Session Strategies Unveiled

In preparation for the winter session of Parliament, Congress Lok Sabha MPs are assembling today at 10:30 AM at the Congress Parliamentary Office to devise their strategy. Concurrently, INDIA bloc floor leaders from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are convening at 10 AM at the office of Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss a unified opposition strategy for the winter session.

The opposition is poised to bring forth pressing issues, notably the violence in Manipur and the bribery allegations against the Adani group. Scheduled to start today, November 25, the parliamentary session is expected to conclude on December 20, subject to government business requirements. Notably, there will be no parliamentary sittings on November 26 to honor "Constitution Day."

The agenda reveals the potential introduction or consideration of more than 10 bills, including significant legislative items like the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill among others. Other notable bills on the table include the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has declared the government's readiness to discuss any issue, urging a peaceful conduct throughout the session. Emphasizing the importance of constructive debates, Rijiju conveyed, "Every member wishes to engage, but it's imperative for the House to function smoothly. Cooperation is crucial for a successful winter session."

Prior to the winter session, an all-party meeting was held, attended by all floor leaders from political factions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The assembly, which commenced at 11 AM in Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi, was overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)