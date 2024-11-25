Unity in Diversity: Lok Sabha Speaker Emphasizes Constitutional Spirit
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the importance of prioritizing the country above differing ideologies on Constitution Day. He noted the Constituent Assembly's diverse, meaningful debates, emphasizing that differences strengthen democracy. Birla urged distancing the Constitution from politics, underscoring its role as a social document fostering unity and progress.
- Country:
- India
On Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of placing the nation above differing ideologies. Addressing ANI, Birla reflected on the Constituent Assembly's diverse and constructive debates, underscoring that such differences represent the strength of democracy.
Birla praised past speakers for their dedication to the Constitution, which he described as a guiding force for all branches of government, including the Judiciary, Executive, and Legislative. He stressed the need to keep the Constitution away from political biases, highlighting its role in achieving social and economic progress.
Addressing the significance of the Constitution as a unifying force, Birla noted its global recognition for inclusivity. He reiterated that while constitutional amendments have occurred, they are intended to align with the public's rights and aspirations, maintaining the Constitution's fundamental spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gadkari Criticizes Congress for Constitutional Amendments Amidst Electoral Campaign
J&K CM has taken oath in the name of Indian Constitution for first time, this is Modi's tribute to BR Ambedkar: PM in Jharkhand.
Constitutional Politics: Red Book Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Elections
Kharge Challenges Modi's 'Laal Kitab' Critique Amid Constitution Controversy
Modi buried Article 370 in J&K, for seven decades, Ambedkar's Constitution was not in force there: PM in Bokaro.