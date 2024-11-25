Sambhal Unrest: Political Leaders Demand Accountability over Mosque Survey Violence

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, escalating tensions and a violent outbreak following a controversial survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid have led to a flurry of political reactions. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav condemned the local district administration, pinpointing them as responsible for the violence and subsequent deaths.

Yadav criticized the judicial decision-making process, highlighting that it reportedly overlooked notifying the involved parties before proceeding with the survey. He demanded substantial parliamentary discussion on the matter, arguing that misjudgments could enkindle widespread unrest.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has moved to spotlight the issue in Parliament, urging scrutiny of police conduct following the death of three youths in police firing. The incident underscores urgent discussions on citizens' rights and police accountability in India's legislative houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)