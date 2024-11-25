Left Menu

Muslim Community Unites Against Waqf Bill Amendments

Karnataka's political secretary Naseer Ahmed rallies the Muslim community against the central government's proposed Waqf Bill amendments, urging a broader discussion to protect minority interests. Prominent Muslim leaders and scholars gather in Bengaluru to strategize opposition efforts and address associated communal issues.

25-11-2024
Naseer Ahmed, the political secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has announced that leaders and scholars from the Muslim community, alongside the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, are gearing up to oppose the central government's move to amend the Waqf Bill in the winter session of Parliament. Ahmed asserted that the community sees no option but to resist these changes.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is conducting a meeting in Karnataka, where scholars from Delhi will host a two-day conference to deliberate over the bill, which they perceive as an imposition on India's Muslim community, Ahmed revealed to ANI.

In a bid to represent minority interests, Ahmed called for dialogue with the central government regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He criticized the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) by the central government, arguing that it does not sufficiently represent the interests of the Muslim community.

Accusing the government of ignoring Muslim community concerns, Ahmed conveyed the urgency of a meeting in Bengaluru organized by board members from Delhi to devise a plan if the bill is pushed through. The discussions will extend to mosque surveys, lynchings, religious freedoms, and the uniform civil code, he added.

