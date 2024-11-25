Left Menu

Parliament's Winter Session Faces Early Disruptions: Demands for Adani Group Discussion Stall Proceedings

The Winter Session of Parliament in India was adjourned early due to demands from Opposition MPs for a debate on the Adani bribery charges. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced interruptions, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of productive discussions for India's global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:47 IST
Rajya Sabha winter session (Photo/Sansad TV youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of Parliament kickstarted on a discordant note this Monday as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were forced to adjourn early following disruptions. In a dramatic turn, the opposition's insistence on discussing bribery accusations against the Gautam Adani group halted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

Despite initial adjournment until 11:45 AM, persistent demands led to a full-day adjournment, with the Upper House scheduled to reconvene on November 27. Before the adjournment, significant motions, such as Union Minister Manohar Lal's nomination for the Delhi Development Authority's advisory council, were accepted through voice votes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media, underscored the need for healthy debates, expressing concerns over what he perceives as opposition-driven chaos. Asserting that India is under the global spotlight, he urged for constructive Parliament sessions, hinting at opposition parties' electoral losses translating into parliamentary disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

