West Bengal Governor Denies Bust Unveiling Allegation

The Raj Bhavan clarified that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose did not unveil a bust of himself. The two-member panel was formed to investigate media reports suggesting otherwise. The bust was a gift from a sculptor, not an installation at the Raj Bhavan.

Updated: 25-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:56 IST
Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Raj Bhavan in West Bengal issued a statement on Monday addressing media claims that Governor CV Ananda Bose had unveiled a bust of himself. The ensuing uproar prompted the formation of a two-member panel to investigate further.

Dismissing the reported claims, the governor's office clarified that the bust was not installed on the premises but was a personal gift from a local sculptor. 'The governor did not unveil any bust at the Raj Bhavan,' an official told PTI, calling the reports 'absolutely wrong information'.

Furthermore, the Raj Bhavan indicated that this story might be an attempt to tarnish Bose's reputation. Bose, who became governor two years ago succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, has experienced several disputes with the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

