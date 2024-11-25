Left Menu

Pushback Against Proposed Waqf Bill Sparks Protests in Bihar

The CPI(ML) Liberation staged a protest outside the Bihar assembly against the proposed Waqf Bill, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to use his influence to block the legislation. Criticism of JD(U) arises from remarks on minority voting behavior. This highlights tensions regarding minority issues in India's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:34 IST
Pushback Against Proposed Waqf Bill Sparks Protests in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation members staged a demonstration outside the Bihar assembly on Monday, objecting to the proposed Waqf Bill, which the Centre plans to introduce in Parliament. Led by legislative party leader Mehboob Alam, they appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leverage his influence with the ruling government to retract the bill.

Alam criticized the bill as an attack on the Muslim community, arguing it targets properties like madrasas and khanqahs. He indicated plans to propose an adjournment motion in the assembly while challenging Kumar to act against the government's agenda due to JD(U)'s critical support role for the Centre.

Amidst these tensions, remarks by JD(U) leaders, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh's comments on minority voting behavior, ignited controversy. Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan and AIMIM's Akhtar Ul Iman condemned the statements as divisive. Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders attempted to mitigate the backlash, pointing to historic voting patterns in the state's by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024