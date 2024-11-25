Pushback Against Proposed Waqf Bill Sparks Protests in Bihar

The CPI(ML) Liberation members staged a demonstration outside the Bihar assembly on Monday, objecting to the proposed Waqf Bill, which the Centre plans to introduce in Parliament. Led by legislative party leader Mehboob Alam, they appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leverage his influence with the ruling government to retract the bill.

Alam criticized the bill as an attack on the Muslim community, arguing it targets properties like madrasas and khanqahs. He indicated plans to propose an adjournment motion in the assembly while challenging Kumar to act against the government's agenda due to JD(U)'s critical support role for the Centre.

Amidst these tensions, remarks by JD(U) leaders, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh's comments on minority voting behavior, ignited controversy. Congress leader Shakil Ahmed Khan and AIMIM's Akhtar Ul Iman condemned the statements as divisive. Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders attempted to mitigate the backlash, pointing to historic voting patterns in the state's by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)