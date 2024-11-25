Himachal CM Calls for Ballot Paper Elections Amid EVM Concerns

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged national elections to return to using ballot papers, citing doubts over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His remarks followed security concerns raised by Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara about electronic voting systems.

Addressing the political landscape in Maharashtra, Sukhu commented that the absence of an opposition leader is a natural occurrence in a democracy. He stated, "All this happens in a democracy."

Referencing tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's admission about the vulnerability of technology to hacking, Sukhu highlighted the need for a credible electoral process to maintain public confidence. He spoke at the inauguration of the Zila Parishad Bhawan in Shimla.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year milestone, noting the special program in Bilaspur planned for December 11 to commemorate Congress's governance. Sukhu criticized the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government for leaving unfinished projects, promising to complete them and ensure the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)