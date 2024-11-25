Left Menu

Himachal CM Calls for Ballot Paper Elections Amid EVM Concerns

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu advocates a return to ballot paper elections, citing concerns over EVM security. Responding to Karnataka's minister and tech mogul Elon Musk's hacking warnings, Sukhu emphasizes public trust. Marking two years in power, he critiques BJP's incomplete projects in his address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:32 IST
Himachal CM Calls for Ballot Paper Elections Amid EVM Concerns
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged national elections to return to using ballot papers, citing doubts over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His remarks followed security concerns raised by Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara about electronic voting systems.

Addressing the political landscape in Maharashtra, Sukhu commented that the absence of an opposition leader is a natural occurrence in a democracy. He stated, "All this happens in a democracy."

Referencing tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's admission about the vulnerability of technology to hacking, Sukhu highlighted the need for a credible electoral process to maintain public confidence. He spoke at the inauguration of the Zila Parishad Bhawan in Shimla.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year milestone, noting the special program in Bilaspur planned for December 11 to commemorate Congress's governance. Sukhu criticized the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government for leaving unfinished projects, promising to complete them and ensure the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024