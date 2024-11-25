Maharashtra Election Drama: High Vote Counts, Heartbreaking Losses

The Maharashtra assembly elections have once again been a political battleground, marked by fierce competition and dramatic outcomes. Despite several candidates earning a massive voter turnout, 58 lost the race, each securing over one lakh votes, reflecting the intense struggle for power.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered the most, with 22 candidates falling short, indicating a significant impact on their political landscape. Striking losses were marked among senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who failed to win even from his home constituency of Karad South.

In a gripping tale of high-stakes politics, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, dominated with 230 out of 288 seats. Meanwhile, districts like Pune saw neck-and-neck contests, reflecting a state gripped by election fervor and fervent voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)