Shiv Sena UBT Reminds CM Shinde of Pre-Poll Commitment

Shiv Sena (UBT) has reminded Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde of his promise to quit politics if his rebel MLAs faced defeat. Five of Shinde's supporters lost in recent assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasized this in their mouthpiece, pointing out the MLAs' electoral defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:00 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a reminder to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about a promise he made regarding his political career. Shinde had stated he would exit politics if any supporting MLAs who participated in the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray were defeated in assembly elections.

In an editorial piece in their publication 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction highlighted that five of the 40 MLAs, who stood with Shinde during their 2022 defection to Guwahati, did not succeed in the recent assembly polls, with the results announced on November 23.

Those MLAs who faced defeat include Sada Sarvankar in Mahim, Yamini Jadhav in Byculla, Shahaji Bapu Patil in Sangola, Sanjay Raymulkar in Mehkar, and Dnyanraj Chowgule in Umarga. Despite these losses, Shinde's faction captured 57 out of the 87 contested seats, marking a significant strike rate in the elections.

