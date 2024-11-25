Left Menu

Congress Challenges Modi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal in Parliament

In response to Prime Minister Modi's criticism, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to address the allegations of bribery and fraud involving the Adani Group in Parliament. Kharge accused Modi of favoring Adani in securing contracts globally, while a US court's indictment highlights the urgency of these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:07 IST
Congress Challenges Modi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal in Parliament
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the opposition, which he accused of disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Kharge argued that the purpose of raising the Adani group's alleged bribery case in the Lok Sabha was to safeguard national interests rather than sow discord in the house.

Speaking at a press conference, Kharge pointed out serious allegations of corruption, bribery, and financial irregularities against the Adani Group, specifically noting Gautam Adani's indictment in a US court regarding a bribery and fraud case. Kharge stressed the need to bring these issues to the attention of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, citing that public money was used illicitly.

The opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament was marred by disruptions, leading to adjournments. Kharge accused Modi of awarding Adani Group contracts wherever he visits globally, demanding critical discussions on these matters to prevent undermining democratic processes. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi accused opposition figures of prioritizing their political agendas over parliamentary progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024