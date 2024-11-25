Congress Challenges Modi Over Alleged Adani Bribery Scandal in Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the opposition, which he accused of disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Kharge argued that the purpose of raising the Adani group's alleged bribery case in the Lok Sabha was to safeguard national interests rather than sow discord in the house.

Speaking at a press conference, Kharge pointed out serious allegations of corruption, bribery, and financial irregularities against the Adani Group, specifically noting Gautam Adani's indictment in a US court regarding a bribery and fraud case. Kharge stressed the need to bring these issues to the attention of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, citing that public money was used illicitly.

The opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament was marred by disruptions, leading to adjournments. Kharge accused Modi of awarding Adani Group contracts wherever he visits globally, demanding critical discussions on these matters to prevent undermining democratic processes. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi accused opposition figures of prioritizing their political agendas over parliamentary progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)