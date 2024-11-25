Aparna Yadav Backs Yogi Adityanath's Call for Unity
Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women's vice chairperson, Aparna Yadav, supports Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement promoting unity. She aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that unity is strength and supports BJP's leadership. Yadav dismisses opposition's claims about EVM integrity while promoting development under Modi's leadership.
Aparna Yadav, vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, endorsed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertion that division leads to downfall, expressing robust support for BJP's unity message. Yadav emphasized that the unified citizens back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, she reiterated that strength lies in unity, and the nation's backing of Prime Minister Modi and BJP is evident. She criticized opposition's concerns about EVMs, suggesting such complaints arise only in their defeats.
During her visit, Yadav oversaw a public hearing on women's safety, inspected local facilities, and assessed hospital treatment amenities, advocating for continual progress under Modi's and Adityanath's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
