Telangana Rejects ₹100 Crore Adani Donation Amid Controversies
The Telangana government has chosen to turn down a ₹100 crore donation from the Adani Group for the Young India Skills University. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to protect the state's image amidst controversies and maintain government integrity.
In a decisive move, the Telangana government has refused to accept a ₹100 crore donation from the Adani Group for the Young India Skills University. This decision, unveiled by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, is rooted in concerns over recent controversies involving the conglomerate. Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining the state's reputation.
The Chief Minister explained the government's stance, stating, "I don't want to enter any controversy. I have not taken a single penny for this. The Telangana state government has taken a step for the youth as many are without skills and jobs." Reddy noted the CSR commitment from Adani hadn't matured into an actual transfer of funds.
Amidst discussions about corruption in nearby regions, Reddy declared, "We are running this government with integrity." The ₹3 lakh crore budget of Telangana framed their decision to decline the funds, aiming to prevent allegations. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, also affirmed the move in an official statement, signaling the state's intent to dodge controversies.
