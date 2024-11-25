Left Menu

Kerala Politics in Flux: Accusations and Allegations Amidst Bypoll Results

V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting communalism during the Lok Sabha elections. Satheesan countered the Left's claims of UDF's Islamist support and highlighted a decline in BJP votes, affecting recent bypolls in Palakkad and Chelakkara.

Updated: 25-11-2024 18:07 IST
In a heated political scenario, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, levelled accusations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging him of fostering majority communalism during the Lok Sabha elections. Satheesan's critique came in response to claims by Vijayan and the CPI(M) about the UDF's links with Islamist outfits.

Satheesan highlighted that despite a setback in the elections, Vijayan continues to promote communalism. He criticized Vijayan for allegedly targeting the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and its leader Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, dismissing the chief minister's assertions as baseless.

Recent bypoll results have added fuel to the political fire. The Congress-led UDF retained Palakkad, with notable shifts in vote shares, while the ruling LDF and UDF held onto their respective Chelakkara and Palakkad seats. Satheesan pointed out shifting voter dynamics, notably the decline in BJP support and its implications for the electoral landscape.

