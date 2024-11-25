Stormy AIADMK Meeting Highlights Internal Rift

The AIADMK's recent grassroots meeting in Chennai showcased underlying discord among party members. What was meant to be an evaluative session quickly devolved into a tumultuous environment, punctuated by heated debates and physical altercations. Initial remarks by senior leaders gave way to chaos as opposing factions clashed over differing viewpoints.

Efforts to restore peace were led by seasoned party figures, including former state ministers Sellur Raju, Natham R Viswanathan, and S Semmalai, who assured members they'd be heard. Despite denials of any significant conflict by deputy general secretary Nathan Viswanathan, tensions were palpable, reminiscent of previous meetings in other regions.

The meeting aimed to scrutinize the AIADMK's grassroots and operational efficacy as the party prepares for the 2026 elections. A field study committee established by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will present a comprehensive report by December 7, seeking to galvanize support and refine strategies at all party levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)