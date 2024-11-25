Uttarakhand CM Praises Housing Scheme: More Aid for Homeless Families
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for providing homes to thousands of families. Over 34,000 houses have been built in the state. The second phase promises increased financial grants, with plans to further support homeless families in urban areas.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed accolades for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, highlighting its role in providing shelter to vast numbers of homeless families. In a press release, CM Dhami noted that thousands have benefitted from 'pucca' houses in Uttarakhand through this scheme, supported by both state and central governments.
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All (Urban) initiative has led to the construction of over 34,000 homes in Uttarakhand so far. Moreover, the state government has secured an agreement with the Centre for the scheme's second phase, promising beneficiaries increased financial grants.
During the scheme's first phase, the Indian government sanctioned 64,391 houses in Uttarakhand, with 12,222 already completed. The central and state governments have jointly contributed grants for housing construction, significantly reducing beneficiary expenses. Improvements continue as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 promises even more financial assistance.
