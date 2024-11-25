Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Praises Housing Scheme: More Aid for Homeless Families

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for providing homes to thousands of families. Over 34,000 houses have been built in the state. The second phase promises increased financial grants, with plans to further support homeless families in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:32 IST
Uttarakhand CM Praises Housing Scheme: More Aid for Homeless Families
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed accolades for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, highlighting its role in providing shelter to vast numbers of homeless families. In a press release, CM Dhami noted that thousands have benefitted from 'pucca' houses in Uttarakhand through this scheme, supported by both state and central governments.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All (Urban) initiative has led to the construction of over 34,000 homes in Uttarakhand so far. Moreover, the state government has secured an agreement with the Centre for the scheme's second phase, promising beneficiaries increased financial grants.

During the scheme's first phase, the Indian government sanctioned 64,391 houses in Uttarakhand, with 12,222 already completed. The central and state governments have jointly contributed grants for housing construction, significantly reducing beneficiary expenses. Improvements continue as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 promises even more financial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024