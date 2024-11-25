Romanian PM Ciolacu to Step Down as PSD Leader

In a significant move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his intention to resign as the leader of the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) following his failure to progress to the second round of the presidential election.

Ciolacu's decision marks a critical juncture for the PSD as he remains committed to fulfilling his duties as prime minister until the conclusion of the presidential ballot.

This development underscores the shifting political landscape in Romania as the nation awaits the results of the closely watched election.

