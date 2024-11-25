Romanian PM Ciolacu to Step Down as PSD Leader
Marcel Ciolacu, Romanian Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats (PSD), announces his resignation from party leadership after not advancing to the second round of the presidential election. He will continue to serve as prime minister until after the election results are finalized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Romania
In a significant move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his intention to resign as the leader of the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) following his failure to progress to the second round of the presidential election.
Ciolacu's decision marks a critical juncture for the PSD as he remains committed to fulfilling his duties as prime minister until the conclusion of the presidential ballot.
This development underscores the shifting political landscape in Romania as the nation awaits the results of the closely watched election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shigeru Ishiba Reelected Amid Political Turmoil: Navigating Japan's Fraught Political Landscape
Ishiba Faces Delicate Political Landscape Amid Voter Pressure and Global Challenges
Opposition Coalition's Landslide Victory Reshapes Mauritius' Political Landscape
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Aspirations Amidst a Shifting U.S. Political Landscape
Showdown at the Maharashtra Assembly: A Fragmented Political Landscape