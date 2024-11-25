Left Menu

Romanian PM Ciolacu to Step Down as PSD Leader

Marcel Ciolacu, Romanian Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats (PSD), announces his resignation from party leadership after not advancing to the second round of the presidential election. He will continue to serve as prime minister until after the election results are finalized.

Bucharest | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST
Marcel Ciolacu
  Country:
  • Romania

In a significant move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his intention to resign as the leader of the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) following his failure to progress to the second round of the presidential election.

Ciolacu's decision marks a critical juncture for the PSD as he remains committed to fulfilling his duties as prime minister until the conclusion of the presidential ballot.

This development underscores the shifting political landscape in Romania as the nation awaits the results of the closely watched election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

