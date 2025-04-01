Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Political Setback: Embezzlement Verdict Alters Political Landscape

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking public office for five years following a French court's conviction for embezzlement. Le Pen, who plans to appeal, claims the ruling is politically motivated to thwart her 2027 presidential aspirations, causing a significant stir in French politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:22 IST
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced a significant political blow on Monday as a French court convicted her of embezzlement, barring her from public office for five years. This development strikes at the heart of her aspirations to contest in the 2027 presidential race.

Le Pen, in her immediate response to the verdict during an interview with French TV channel TF1, claimed that the court's decision was politically motivated. She argued that it aims to dismantle her future political prospects and infringe on democratic principles.

The ruling has elicited strong reactions from Le Pen's supporters, with millions reportedly outraged by what she describes as a violation of the rule of law. Despite the setback, Le Pen intends to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

