Belarus and Pakistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Political Tensions

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Pakistan to bolster economic ties and strengthen bilateral relations. Several agreements and MoUs are signed, reflecting growing partnerships. The visit coincided with political unrest in Islamabad, marked by heightened security, and included discussions on global issues, including the situation in Gaza.

  • Pakistan

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has embarked on a crucial three-day visit to Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on enhancing economic ties. This state visit is underscored by the signing of numerous agreements and MoUs, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally welcomed President Lukashenko at the Nur Khan airbase. The discussions, as reported by the Foreign Office, revolved around expanding areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement, with significant emphasis on economic sectors such as energy, trade, and industry.

The visit, however, takes place against a backdrop of political tension, as the opposition party, led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, continues to protest. Despite these challenges, both countries remain committed to advancing mutual interests and collaborating on regional and global platforms to address issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

