Tension Escalates in Pakistan: Violent Clashes Erupt Over Imran Khan’s Arrest

Violent clashes between security personnel and supporters of Imran Khan result in one police officer's death and multiple injuries. The PTI march toward Islamabad seeks Khan's release and governmental reforms, igniting political tensions in Pakistan.

Updated: 25-11-2024 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A policeman lost his life as tensions peaked in Pakistan during violent clashes between former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters and security forces. The incident left 70 others injured as Khan's supporters attempted to march toward Islamabad.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari revealed that numerous policemen were 'hostaged' by PTI supporters during their advance. The clash resulted in significant casualties and heightened political turmoil.

Amidst escalating tensions, PTI leader Imran Khan continues to face legal battles, with his supporters demanding his release and legislative reform. The chaotic demonstrations raise concerns about Pakistan's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

