Himachal Pradesh's Bold Strides: From Education Reforms to Economic Boosters
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, unveils new development projects while defending his government against BJP criticism. He emphasizes the focus on educational reforms, public health enhancements, and economic measures, countering previous allegations of fiscal mismanagement and promoting rural welfare with strategic initiatives.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched several projects worth Rs 43.37 crore in Kasumpti, Shimla, navigating criticism from BJP leaders. Sukhu emphasized continued economic empowerment.
The Chief Minister accused the BJP of overshadowing state progress to tarnish government efforts. He highlighted educational investments, including 800 'Schools of Excellence,' and improvements in public health.
Sukhu pointed to socio-economic upliftment, with raised wages and price support for milk and grain, contrary to BJP's alleged elite-focused policies. Further infrastructure developments include a new college building and health facility upgrades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
