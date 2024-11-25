TMC Reshuffles Leaders to Bolster National Presence

In a strategic move to establish a stronger presence in national politics, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has announced a significant reorganization within the party. Several veteran leaders have been elevated to the working committee, and new disciplinary committees have been formed at various levels, underscoring a commitment to effective leadership.

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary and a prominent figure in the party, has been entrusted with addressing issues of national importance in New Delhi. This decision highlights the party's focus on enhancing its national footprint and leveraging Banerjee's influence to boost its political standing beyond West Bengal.

Additionally, the party is initiating campaigns such as 'With the People, For the People' to strengthen its grassroots networks and educate citizens about the party's history and contributions. This initiative reflects TMC's dedication to retaining a balance between experienced leadership and engaging the younger generations with its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)